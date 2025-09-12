Friday, September 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Results expected late Friday as Jucsu election vote counting resumes

Other commission sources say results unlikely before midnight

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 Sep 2025, 09:46 PM

Counting of votes for the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election resumed on Friday evening after a temporary halt, with officials indicating that results could be finalized by midnight. 

Rashidul Alam, member-secretary of the election commission, told Dhaka Tribune that the Jucsu election results could be finalized by 12am on Saturday, noting that visible progress has been made in counting.

However, other sources within the commission indicated that it is unlikely the results will be ready before 12am, signalling that counting for the day has effectively concluded.

On the other hand, at around 7pm, in front of the Jucsu Election Commission office, Chief Election Commissioner Professor Md Moniruzzaman said that although vote counting had been stopped for some time, it resumed after a meeting with the vice-chancellor.

“Out of the 21 halls, counting of some votes from one hall remains. Once this is completed, counting for the central union will begin,” he added.

“Since the previous votes were counted manually, the remaining votes will also be counted manually. We have added a few tables and are trying to increase the staff. I will need tonight to announce the results,” he further added.

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)Jucsu election
Read More

Jucsu election enters second day amid delays and tensions

Jucsu Election Commission member resigns citing irregularities

Jucsu vote counting completed in 20 halls

‘Unprecedented’ Jucsu election workload draws VC’s support for JU staff

Janaza of JU teacher Jannatul Ferdous held

Jucsu polls: Teacher’s death sparks call for OMR vote counting

Latest News

Khulna City Corporation announces 719.50C budget for FY26

Jucsu election enters second day amid delays and tensions

Recent series victory boosts Tigers ahead of SL clash

Jucsu Election Commission member resigns citing irregularities

Real Madrid's Alonso: Those who deserve it will play

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x