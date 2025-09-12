Results expected late Friday as Jucsu election vote counting resumes

Counting of votes for the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election resumed on Friday evening after a temporary halt, with officials indicating that results could be finalized by midnight.

Rashidul Alam, member-secretary of the election commission, told Dhaka Tribune that the Jucsu election results could be finalized by 12am on Saturday, noting that visible progress has been made in counting.

However, other sources within the commission indicated that it is unlikely the results will be ready before 12am, signalling that counting for the day has effectively concluded.

On the other hand, at around 7pm, in front of the Jucsu Election Commission office, Chief Election Commissioner Professor Md Moniruzzaman said that although vote counting had been stopped for some time, it resumed after a meeting with the vice-chancellor.

“Out of the 21 halls, counting of some votes from one hall remains. Once this is completed, counting for the central union will begin,” he added.

“Since the previous votes were counted manually, the remaining votes will also be counted manually. We have added a few tables and are trying to increase the staff. I will need tonight to announce the results,” he further added.