Shibir-backed panel warns of tough action if Jucsu results not announced on Friday

The Somonnito Shikkharthi Jote (SSJ) backed by Islami Chhatra Shibir has warned it will take strict action if the results of Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) elections are not announced on Friday.

Mazharul Islam, SSJ’s General Secretary (GS) candidate, issued the warning at a press conference on Friday at 5pm in front of the Jucsu Election Commission office.

He said: “More than 24 hours have passed since voting, yet the Election Commission has not announced the results. Counting has only been completed for 21 hall councils. We know the central student union has twice as many candidates, which is causing uncertainty. We also see a group of BNP-aligned teachers still conspiring to sabotage the election. If the results are not declared today, we will be forced to take strict action.”

Mazharul alleged that leaders from Chhatra Dal and Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangshad (Bagchas) disrupted automated vote counting under trivial excuses.

“They labeled the counting company as linked to Jamaat and forced manual counting, despite our providing evidence yesterday that the company was aligned with BNP supporters. Teachers and students are facing immense difficulty. We demand the immediate announcement of Jucsu results,” he added.