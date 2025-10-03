Friday, October 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Rashed urges end to Jamaat-Shibir infiltration in other parties

He has warned that continued infiltration could destabilize the country’s political system, lead to depoliticization, and harm Jamaat-Shibir itself

Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Md Rashed Khan. Photo: Collected
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 06:25 PM

Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan on Friday called on Jamaat and its student wing, Shibir, to halt their political strategy of placing activists within other parties.

In a Facebook post on his verified account, Rashed said the policy has caused significant harm to Gono Odhikar Parishad, the National Citizen Party (NCP), and other youth-oriented parties, creating suspicion and mistrust. He added that the practice has also disrupted various social and cultural organizations.

“No political stream—left, right, or centrist—has been spared from this infiltration policy. After the mass uprising, Jamaat-Shibir is enjoying the best period in its history. If they wish to join centrist politics transparently, that is welcome. But their current approach must stop,” he said.

. <>

Rashed warned that continued infiltration could destabilize the country’s political system, lead to depoliticization, and harm Jamaat-Shibir itself.

He also cautioned against mixing Islam with centrist politics, saying it could send the wrong message about Islamic parties. “If they want to pursue Islamic politics, they should do so fully. Similarly, if they follow centrist politics, that should be done transparently. Political Islam and strategies that misuse religion harm Islam itself,” he added

Topics:

Jamaat-e-IslamiChhatra ShibirGono Odhikar Parishad
Read More

Porwar: Jamaat finalizes candidates for all 300 seats

Jamaat ameer greets Hindu community on Durga Puja

Survey: BNP leads, Jamaat steady, Awami League rebounds

Voters losing faith in BNP, Awami League; survey shows Jamaat on top

NCP reaffirms demand for Shapla symbols, eyes 150 seats in February election

Nur leaves for Singapore to receive treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital

Latest News

Body of missing fisherman washes ashore in Telnaf

Coast Guard: 39 trafficking victims rescued from Teknaf hills

Islami Bank regains control of hacked Facebook page

Tourism ministry unveils new guideline to boost community-based tourism

Jurel, Jadeja tons put India in firm command of West Indies Test

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x