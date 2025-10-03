Rashed urges end to Jamaat-Shibir infiltration in other parties

Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan on Friday called on Jamaat and its student wing, Shibir, to halt their political strategy of placing activists within other parties.

In a Facebook post on his verified account, Rashed said the policy has caused significant harm to Gono Odhikar Parishad, the National Citizen Party (NCP), and other youth-oriented parties, creating suspicion and mistrust. He added that the practice has also disrupted various social and cultural organizations.

“No political stream—left, right, or centrist—has been spared from this infiltration policy. After the mass uprising, Jamaat-Shibir is enjoying the best period in its history. If they wish to join centrist politics transparently, that is welcome. But their current approach must stop,” he said.

Rashed warned that continued infiltration could destabilize the country’s political system, lead to depoliticization, and harm Jamaat-Shibir itself.

He also cautioned against mixing Islam with centrist politics, saying it could send the wrong message about Islamic parties. “If they want to pursue Islamic politics, they should do so fully. Similarly, if they follow centrist politics, that should be done transparently. Political Islam and strategies that misuse religion harm Islam itself,” he added