Brac University receives Duke of Edinburgh’s 'Empowerment' trophy

Brac University has been awarded the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award “Empowerment” trophy in recognition of enrolling the highest number of participants globally in the award’s non-formal education and learning program during the 2024–2025 session.

The trophy was formally handed over by British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, to Brac University Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar at a ceremony in Dhaka’s Raowa Complex on Tuesday.

The event was hosted by the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Foundation Bangladesh, which champions youth development through skills training, fitness, adventure, and volunteering.

At Brac University, experiential learning plays a central role in shaping responsible leaders of tomorrow. Through its residential semester, students live and learn together in a fully immersive environment that emphasizes community service, ethical decision-making, and problem-solving rooted in empathy. This unique approach not only strengthens academic learning but also fosters resilience, teamwork, and leadership grounded in social responsibility.

“Experiential learning is at the core of Brac University,” said Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar, vice-chancellor of Brac University. “Through the residential semester and programs like the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, our students discover that leadership is not taught in classrooms alone — it is lived, practiced, and earned through real experiences.”

Since joining the program in January, 2020, 3,147 Brac University students have participated in activities under the award’s framework, making the university a leader among the 125 institutions in Bangladesh implementing it.

The “Empowerment” trophy, designed by acclaimed Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn, was created using bronze, aluminum, and stainless steel to symbolize how the award empowers young people with opportunities to grow, build confidence, and realize their potential.

Professor Anwar further noted that the recognition reflects Brac University’s commitment to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 4 (Quality Education) and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

Senior representatives, including Tahsina Rahman (joint director, Student Life, Brac University), Rizwan Bin Farouqe (chairman, board of trustees, Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Foundation Bangladesh), and Talita Choudhury (treasurer, foundation), joined education leaders, coordinators, and volunteers in celebrating this milestone for youth empowerment and leadership development.