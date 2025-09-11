Thursday, September 11, 2025

Controversial health sector contractor Motazzerul Mithu detained

According to ACC sources, Motazzerul embezzled several crores

Representational image of handcuffs. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 12:36 PM

Detectives arrested Motazzerul Islam Mithu, a controversial contractor accused of amassing huge wealth illegally in the health sector, from Gulshan area in the capital on Thursday.

A team of DB police apprehended Mithu in the morning, said Deputy Commissioner (Media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Talebur Rahman.

According to sources at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Motazzerul misappropriated several crores of taka through his contracting company by manipulating the supply of goods and securing development projects in the health sector.

Topics:

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)Detective Branch (DB)
