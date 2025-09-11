Controversial health sector contractor Motazzerul Mithu detained

Detectives arrested Motazzerul Islam Mithu, a controversial contractor accused of amassing huge wealth illegally in the health sector, from Gulshan area in the capital on Thursday.

A team of DB police apprehended Mithu in the morning, said Deputy Commissioner (Media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Talebur Rahman.

According to sources at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Motazzerul misappropriated several crores of taka through his contracting company by manipulating the supply of goods and securing development projects in the health sector.