Brac Executive Director Asif Saleh invited to join Global Future Council on Reimagining Aid

Asif Saleh, executive director of Brac, has been invited to join the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Reimagining Aid for the 2025–2026 term.

The Global Future Council on Reimagining Aid is part of the Forum’s Global Future Councils network – the world’s foremost interdisciplinary knowledge initiative bringing together over 700 leading experts across 37 thematic areas. Each council acts as a time-bound think tank, convening thought leaders from government, business, academia, civil society, and international organizations to shape forward-looking ideas and policy insights addressing the world’s most pressing challenges.

As a member of the council, Asif Saleh will collaborate with a diverse group of global experts to rethink how aid is structured, delivered, and sustained in a rapidly changing world. The council’s work will focus on creating innovative and inclusive approaches that strengthen local ownership, ensure greater equity, and improve the effectiveness of international development efforts.

“It is an honour to join the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Reimagining Aid,” said Asif Saleh.

“Brac’s experience over more than five decades has shown the power of community-led solutions. I look forward to sharing these lessons while learning from other global leaders to help shape a future aid architecture that is more just, resilient, and responsive to the needs of people on the ground," he added.a

This appointment reflects Brac’s longstanding commitment to challenging traditional models of development and advocating for approaches that centre the voices and leadership of communities most affected by poverty and inequality.