Gold price surge in Bangladesh shows no sign of slowing

The relentless rise in gold prices in Bangladesh has once again captured public attention, with rates reaching an unprecedented Tk 185,947 per bhori (11.664 grams) after a fresh increase announced by the Bangladesh Jewelers Association (Bajus).

The new rate, effective Wednesday, marks a rise of Tk 3,137 per bhori within just 24 hours. With this adjustment, 22-carat gold has now hit the highest level ever recorded in the country’s history.

In a media release on Tuesday night, Bajus attributed the latest hike to the rising price of pure (acid) gold in the local market. This is the second revision in as many days, following a Tk 1,260 per bhori increase on September 8, which set the 22-carat rate at Tk 182,810—a record at the time.

Under the new tariff, 21-carat gold stands at Tk 177,503 per bhori, 18-carat at Tk 152,145, and traditionally made gold at Tk 126,146 per bhori. Bajus also reminded buyers and traders that the selling price must include a 5% government VAT, and jewelers are required to charge a minimum 6% making cost, which may rise depending on design and craftsmanship.

For both buyers and traders, the continued surge in gold prices is a growing concern. Once considered a stable store of value, gold is increasingly slipping out of reach for many middle-income households. With two successive hikes in as many days, the market shows little sign of slowing.