Bangladesh football team’s return delayed from Nepal; govt assures safety

The Bangladesh government is making every effort to ensure the safe return of the national football team from Nepal after their scheduled flight was delayed due to ongoing protests and political unrest.

The team’s return has been temporarily postponed. The players were due to depart from Tribhuvan International Airport at 3pm local time, but airport authorities cancelled all flights in view of the deteriorating situation. The team is currently staying at their hotel, according to a press release on Tuesday,

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the team’s safety and smooth return. Senior officials from the Chief Adviser’s office and the Ministry of Youth and Sports are coordinating necessary measures, while regular communication is being maintained with the Bangladesh Embassy in Nepal, it said.

In light of Nepal’s recent political developments, including the resignation of the prime minister, the Bangladesh government is also in contact with the Nepalese military to facilitate the team’s secure return.

Additionally, the youth and sports adviser personally contacted team captain Jamal Bhuyan and manager Amer Khan to check on the team’s situation and assured that all arrangements are being made for their swift return to Bangladesh.