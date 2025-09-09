Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bangladesh football team’s return delayed from Nepal; govt assures safety

Bangladesh government is also in contact with Nepalese military to facilitate the team’s secure return

Nepal is witnessing mass protests by young people against corruption and restrictions on social media. Photo: Collected
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 11:10 PM

The Bangladesh government is making every effort to ensure the safe return of the national football team from Nepal after their scheduled flight was delayed due to ongoing protests and political unrest.

The team’s return has been temporarily postponed. The players were due to depart from Tribhuvan International Airport at 3pm local time, but airport authorities cancelled all flights in view of the deteriorating situation. The team is currently staying at their hotel, according to a press release on Tuesday,

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the team’s safety and smooth return. Senior officials from the Chief Adviser’s office and the Ministry of Youth and Sports are coordinating necessary measures, while regular communication is being maintained with the Bangladesh Embassy in Nepal, it said.

In light of Nepal’s recent political developments, including the resignation of the prime minister, the Bangladesh government is also in contact with the Nepalese military to facilitate the team’s secure return.

Additionally, the youth and sports adviser personally contacted team captain Jamal Bhuyan and manager Amer Khan to check on the team’s situation and assured that all arrangements are being made for their swift return to Bangladesh.

Topics:

NepalBangladesh FootballAsif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain
Read More

Nepal unrest: Bangladesh embassy shares contacts for stranded Biman passengers

Dhaka monitors Nepal unrest as citizens, national team stranded

Biman flight returns to Dhaka after failed landing in Kathmandu

Bangladeshis in Nepal urged to stay indoors

Bangladesh football team confined in hotel over Kathmandu curfew

Jucsu polls: Nepali student Aabid Hussain in the race

Latest News

Barca's Camp Nou not ready to host Valencia game amid rebuild

Prime Bank supports icddr,b in lifesaving interventions in Sylhet

Hamas leaders survive Israeli strike on Doha

IUBAT, Spriha Bangladesh sign MoU for training, research collaboration

Five rescued from abduction in Teknaf; two arrested

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x