AIUB Champions League 2025 kicks off with 32 departmental teams

The grand final is scheduled for Monday, September 15

The AIUB Champions League (ACL) 2025 officially began on Sunday, September 7. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 07:40 PM

The AIUB Champions League (ACL) 2025 officially began on Sunday, September 7, with a lively opening ceremony at the campus of American International University–Bangladesh (AIUB).

The event was attended by Nadia Anwar, founder member and chairman of the Board of Trustees, AIUB, along with Prof. Dr. Manzur H. Khan, proctor; Dr. Ziarat H. Khan, deputy director, Student Services and Welfare; Mr. Abu Mia Akhanda Tuhin, head of Public Relations; and Md. Joynal Abedin, coordinator, Office of Sports. Students, faculty members and administrative officials were also present.

The chairman praised the Office of Sports for professionally organizing the tournament and expressed gratitude to the volunteers and participating teams. “The tournament is not only a stage for competition but also a platform where students cultivate teamwork, discipline and the values of true sportsmanship,” she said.

This year’s ACL features 32 departmental teams, highlighting the growing popularity of the football championship as a hub for sportsmanship, interdepartmental collaboration and student engagement.

The ACL 2025 promises an exciting and memorable season of football while fostering community spirit and promoting a culture of athletic excellence at AIUB. The grand final is scheduled for Monday, September 15, 2025.

 

Topics:

American International University Bangladesh (AIUB)
