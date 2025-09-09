UN experts: Efficient water management crucial for Bangladesh’s food security

Effective water management is central to food security, rural livelihoods, and climate resilience in Bangladesh, speakers said at a seminar in Dhaka on Sunday.

The seminar, titled Water Management for Improved Agriculture, was organized by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. Government officials, development partners, agricultural experts, researchers, and farmer representatives emphasized the need to link water management with nutrition, climate adaptation, and market access for sustainable results in rural communities.

Government’s long-term plan

Dr. Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mian, secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and chief guest at the event, said the government is working relentlessly to ensure food security for a growing population.

“We are developing a long-term Agriculture Outlook 2050 strategy to ensure safe and nutritious food for both humans and animals. To achieve this, efficient water management, climate adaptability, and smart agriculture must be taken into account,” he said.

Climate challenges and resilience

FAO Representative in Bangladesh Dr Jiaoqun Shi highlighted the impact of salinization, irregular rainfall, and climate change on water resources.

“The way we manage water today will not only determine the resilience and productivity of our food systems tomorrow but also reduce current and future water crises exacerbated by population growth and climate change,” he said.

Beyond infrastructure

Speakers from the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said extension services are ready to promote climate-smart technologies to boost production. However, sustainable results will depend on modernized irrigation systems, reduced water losses, and stronger local institutions.

“Infrastructure alone is not enough. For lasting impact, we need empowered farmer institutions, coordinated government action, and innovative financing. When water management is linked with nutrition, climate adaptation, and market access, it delivers real and sustainable results for rural communities,” said Valantine Achancho, country director of IFAD Bangladesh.

Panel discussions

Representatives from IFAD, FAO, BADC, DAE, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) shared perspectives on technical, governance, and investment challenges. Technical discussions highlighted efficient irrigation, crop diversification, and the role of stronger water user groups. Governance issues focused on joint seasonal planning, enhancing local capacity, and integrating climate-smart practices. Development partners emphasized innovative financing models, resource mobilization, and partnerships to scale up proven approaches.

Field evidence and impact

The seminar noted that construction and rehabilitation of canals and buried pipes had already increased crop production by 23–37% and crop revenue by 18–25%. Investments in flood protection dykes further boosted output, with beneficiaries recording a 33% rise in crop revenue and up to 31% increase in crop diversification, particularly in flood-prone areas.

Call for policy action

The seminar concluded with a call to incorporate field lessons into national policy and investment priorities, ensuring that evidence, collaboration, and innovation guide the future of water management for resilient and food-secure rural communities in Bangladesh.