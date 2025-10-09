UN congratulates Bangladesh as Unesco General Conference president

The United Nations has congratulated Bangladesh on its election as president of the 43rd UNESCO General Conference.

This milestone underscores Bangladesh’s growing leadership in the fields of education, culture, the sciences (both natural and social), communication, and information on the global stage.

Khondker M Talha, Ambassador of Bangladesh to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, has been elected President of UNESCO’s 43rd General Conference, marking a historic achievement in the country’s 53-year membership with the organisation.