Ex-secretary Abu Alam arrested in Dhaka

Detectives arrested former secretary Abu Alam Mohammad Shahid Khan from Borak Tower in the capital’s Eskaton area on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of DB police carried out a drive in the area around noon and arrested him in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Shahbagh police station, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Meanwhile, police arrested five others from different parts of Dhaka for taking part in a sudden procession brought out by Awami League supporters.