Monday, September 08, 2025

IGP: National election will test police integrity

'If we perform our duties with honesty, efficiency, and neutrality, it will be possible to restore image of Bangladesh Police,' said IGP Baharul Alam

IGP Baharul Alam addressing police members at the inauguration of election training program held at Rajarbagh Police Lines. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 03:51 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam has said that the forthcoming national election will serve as a crucial test of the integrity, neutrality, and professionalism of the police force.

He made the remarks on Sunday, while addressing police members at the inauguration of election training program held at Rajarbagh Police Lines.

He said that the upcoming national election is not only the process of casting votes but also a reflection of the people’s trust. Ensuring security in this election and assisting in holding it peacefully will be a “historic test” for the police.

IGP Baharul Alam said: “At this moment, our most important task is the national election. It is not merely a change of power but an opportunity to further glorify the roots of democracy. During the election, about 150,000 police personnel will be on duty in the field. Their every action will be observed nationally and internationally.”

He stated that through training, police members will not only learn laws but also acquire the skills to remain neutral under pressure, prioritize solutions over conflicts, and gain public trust.

The IGP further said: “If we perform our duties with honesty, efficiency, and neutrality, it will be possible to restore the image of Bangladesh Police. There is also an opportunity to prove in the international arena that Bangladesh Police is a modern, democracy-friendly, and effective force.”

Calling upon the members of the force, he said: “Every strategy learnt in training must be implemented in the field. The highest patience, prudence, and self-restraint must be demonstrated, and sacrifices must also be made if necessary.”

Looking ahead to the upcoming election, the IGP said: “We want the most peaceful and participatory election in the history of Bangladesh, a festival-like election as stated by the chief adviser. To achieve this, the trust of the people must be earned through efficiency, neutrality, and sincerity.”

