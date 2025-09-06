'No dividends for owners, bonuses for officials if banks incur losses'

Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur on Saturday warned that if a bank incurs a loss, its owners will not receive dividends, and officials will not get any bonuses.

He made the remarks at a seminar in the capital highlighting the contributions of expatriates.

Mansur said anti-money laundering measures and higher remittance inflows have positively impacted the country’s foreign currency reserves. Since the start of the current fiscal year, remittances have risen by 29%, supporting economic stability.

“There is no shortage of dollars in the economy at present, but there is a shortage of the taka. The rise in remittances has helped manage this situation. We have been largely successful in restoring stability,” he added.

The governor also noted that an initiative has been taken to merge five banks into a large Islamic bank, with discussions with the government set to begin on Sunday.