3-member commission headed by SC judge to investigate attack on Nur

The government has formed a three-member investigation commission to probe the attack that left Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur seriously injured.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification to this end on Thursday night.

The commission will be headed by Justice Md Ali Reza of the Supreme Court's High Court Division.

The other members include the senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division.

The commission has been tasked with identifying those responsible for the attack and recommending legal actions.

It has also been instructed to suggest preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

The commission has been asked to submit its report within 30 working days.

According to the notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs will provide full logistical and secretarial support to the commission and may appoint any government personnel to assist in the investigation.

On August 29, violence broke out when a procession by the Gono Odhikar Parishad passed near the Jatiya Party’s central office in Kakrail, triggering a clash.

Following the altercation, members of the army and police allegedly attacked leaders and activists of the Gono Odhikar Parishad near their own office on the opposite side of the road.

Nur was waiting to hold a press conference in front of his own office, when joint forces swooped on him and his supporters.

The ferocity with which Nur was beaten, coupled with the injuries he sustained, left the nation stunned.

Nurul Haque Nur sustained a severe head injury and a broken nose during the attack.

Even now he is not completely out of danger, and on Thursday the chief adviser directed to send him abroad for treatment.

He was initially taken to the Islami Bank Central Hospital in Kakrail, before being transferred to the ICU of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

He was moved to a cabin on Monday.