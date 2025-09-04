Friday, September 05, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
EC: No more GD required for lost NID

The commission took this decision to ease public suffering and ensure faster, more convenient services

Election Commission of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 09:46 PM

The Election Commission (EC) has decided that citizens will no longer need to file a General Diary (GD) if they lose their National Identity Card (NID).

Mohammad Habibur Rahman, director (administration and finance) of the EC’s National Identity Registration Wing, told BSS that the decision was taken on Wednesday.

He said that previously, filing a GD was mandatory to retrieve a lost NID. The move aims to ease public sufferings and ensure faster, more convenient services. “This will significantly reduce the suffering of citizens."

Under its crash programme for NID corrections, the EC disposed of 907,662 correction applications in the first six months of 2025, out of a total of 984,356 applications received during the same period.

NIDBangladesh Election Commission (EC)
