Dhaka Tribune
Train services resume in Brahmanbaria after 5hrs

Trains continued operating on the up line as alternative

Image: A coach of the Titas Commuter train derailed at Talshahar Railway Station in Ashuganj, Brahmanbaria on Thursday, September 4, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune.
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 08:28 PM

Train services on the down line resumed at 5:30 m on Thursday, five hours after a coach of the Titas Commuter train derailed in Ashuganj, Brahmanbaria.

The incident occurred around 12:30pm when two wheels of a Dhaka-Brahmanbaria-bound coach went off the tracks at Talshahar Railway Station, halting train movement between Dhaka and the Chittagong-Sylhet route on the down line.

Meanwhile, trains continued operating on the up line as an alternative.

Brahmanbaria Railway Station Assistant Station Master Ashok Chandra Das said a relief train was dispatched from Akhaura Junction to remove the derailed coach, restoring normal train operations on the down line.

TrainBrahmanbariaRailway Station
