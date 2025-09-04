Train services resume in Brahmanbaria after 5hrs

Train services on the down line resumed at 5:30 m on Thursday, five hours after a coach of the Titas Commuter train derailed in Ashuganj, Brahmanbaria.

The incident occurred around 12:30pm when two wheels of a Dhaka-Brahmanbaria-bound coach went off the tracks at Talshahar Railway Station, halting train movement between Dhaka and the Chittagong-Sylhet route on the down line.

Meanwhile, trains continued operating on the up line as an alternative.

Brahmanbaria Railway Station Assistant Station Master Ashok Chandra Das said a relief train was dispatched from Akhaura Junction to remove the derailed coach, restoring normal train operations on the down line.