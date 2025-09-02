Tuesday, September 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

CA to hold meeting with 7 more political parties Tuesday

CA held meetings with BNP, Jamaat and NCP on Sunday

File image of Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 02 Sep 2025, 12:20 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to meet leaders of seven more political parties at the State Guest House Jamuna at 5pm on Tuesday.

The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing confirmed the development on Monday.

On Sunday, the chief adviser held separate meetings with leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) at the same venue over the upcoming national election and the prevailing political situation.

During those meetings, the head of the interim government reiterated that the national election will be held within the first half of February next year.

Topics:

Muhammad Yunuspolitical parties
Read More

Chief adviser and army chief hold meeting

Prof Yunus to hold meeting with 7 more parties Tuesday

CA stresses timely polls in meeting with BNP, Jamaat, and NCP

CA Yunus: Thinking alternative to election to be deeply dangerous

Prof Yunus holds talks with Jamaat leaders

Prof Yunus to meet leaders of 3 political parties on Sunday afternoon

Latest News

DU bans outsiders from residential halls starting Tuesday

Law adviser: Number of tribunals may increase to expedite July trials

Alcaraz and Djokovic on US Open collision course

When AI thinks, emotional intelligence leads

Planting trees is not enough. Especially when done by poor countries

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x