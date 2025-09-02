CA to hold meeting with 7 more political parties Tuesday

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to meet leaders of seven more political parties at the State Guest House Jamuna at 5pm on Tuesday.

The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing confirmed the development on Monday.

On Sunday, the chief adviser held separate meetings with leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) at the same venue over the upcoming national election and the prevailing political situation.

During those meetings, the head of the interim government reiterated that the national election will be held within the first half of February next year.