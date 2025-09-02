Tuesday, September 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Canceled NID correction requests can be reapplied until Oct 31

These reapplications must be submitted under the same category from which the original requests were cancelled

File image of smart NID card. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Sep 2025, 12:16 AM

Individuals whose National ID (NID) correction applications were canceled during the ongoing crash program may reapply until October 31, according to a directive from the National Identity Registration Wing.

The directive, issued by Md Sarwar Hossain, assistant director (Verification of Legitimacy and Accuracy) of the NID Wing, was recently sent to field-level officials.

It states that applicants must reapply under the same category as their canceled requests, and not upgrade to a higher one.

From December 29 to June 30, a crash program was carried out to resolve pending NID correction applications. In addition, a separate program for Category ‘Gha’ applications has been running centrally since July 21 and will continue until October 31.

During the program, applications were canceled for reasons such as:

  1. Failure to submit required documents on time

  2. Improper or incomplete submission

  3. Mismatch between requested corrections and submitted documents

  4. Absence during scheduled interviews

  5. Cancellation at the applicant’s own request

The directive notes that many cancellations did not reflect accurate decisions. Therefore, affected individuals have been given the opportunity to reapply within the stipulated timeframe.

The Election Commission has resolved nearly 900,000 NID correction applications under the crash program over the past six months.

Topics:

NID
Read More

How will expatriates get NIDs from abroad?

EC sends opinions to Consensus Commission opposing some proposals

Officials protest to keep NID operations under Election Commission

Relief for applicants as passport police verification scrapped

Task force proposes establishing NID-based open data platforms

Meeting underway at EC to assess NID law

Latest News

Haemin Sunim’s gentle guide: Finding calm in imperfection

EU brainstorms new ways to back Ukraine

BNP dissolves Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad committee

Attack on Nur: 48-hour ultimatum to form judicial probe committee

Gold price hits 175,788 per bhori in fresh record

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x