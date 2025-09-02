Canceled NID correction requests can be reapplied until Oct 31

Individuals whose National ID (NID) correction applications were canceled during the ongoing crash program may reapply until October 31, according to a directive from the National Identity Registration Wing.

The directive, issued by Md Sarwar Hossain, assistant director (Verification of Legitimacy and Accuracy) of the NID Wing, was recently sent to field-level officials.

It states that applicants must reapply under the same category as their canceled requests, and not upgrade to a higher one.

From December 29 to June 30, a crash program was carried out to resolve pending NID correction applications. In addition, a separate program for Category ‘Gha’ applications has been running centrally since July 21 and will continue until October 31.

During the program, applications were canceled for reasons such as:

Failure to submit required documents on time Improper or incomplete submission Mismatch between requested corrections and submitted documents Absence during scheduled interviews Cancellation at the applicant’s own request

The directive notes that many cancellations did not reflect accurate decisions. Therefore, affected individuals have been given the opportunity to reapply within the stipulated timeframe.

The Election Commission has resolved nearly 900,000 NID correction applications under the crash program over the past six months.