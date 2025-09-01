DMP vows action against attempts to disrupt Ducsu polls

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali on Monday warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

He issued the warning while presiding over a coordination meeting on overall security and traffic management for the Ducsu election at the DMP headquarters.

“We are ready to provide full cooperation as per the Election Commission’s directives regarding the DUCSU election. Anyone attempting to sabotage the election will face strict action,” the commissioner said. He added that a safe and smooth election requires coordinated efforts from all government agencies.

The meeting included a presentation of the overall security plan by DMP Joint Police Commissioner (Operations) Md Shahidullah. Representatives from various agencies then took part in an open discussion to share their views.

Also attending the meeting were Additional Police Commissioner (Crime and Operations) S N Md Nazrul Islam, Additional Police Commissioner (Logistics) Hasan Md Shawkat Ali, other senior DMP officials, Dhaka University Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed, Chief Returning Officer of the Ducsu Election Commission Professor Dr Mohammad Jasim Uddin, and representatives from relevant agencies.