10 judges transferred in latest judicial reshuffle

The government on Monday carried out another reshuffle in the judiciary, transferring 10 judges to new posts.

District and Sessions Judge Md Sabbir Faiz has been appointed Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge. A Law and Justice Division gazette, signed by Deputy Secretary (Admin-1) AFM Golzar Rahman, said the appointments were made in consultation with the Supreme Court.

Md Sabbir Faiz, who had been serving as Director (Training) at the Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI), will be replaced there by Rajshahi Metropolitan Sessions Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman.

Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Judge Md Rafikul Islam was made Dhaka District and Sessions Judge, while Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 Judge Mohammad Halim Ullah Chowdhury was transferred to Sylhet as District and Sessions Judge.

National Legal Aid Services Organization (NLASO) Director Syed Azad Subhani was appointed Solicitor at the Law and Justice Division, while Bangladesh Public Service Commission Secretariat Law Adviser Md Bozlur Rahman became Habiganj District and Sessions Judge.

Sylhet District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Ashfakur Rahman was made NLASO Director, and Moulvibazar District and Sessions Judge Md Khadem Ul Kayes was appointed Joint Secretary at the Law and Justice Division.

Sunamganj District and Sessions Judge Md Hemayet Uddin was posted to Chittagong as District and Sessions Judge, and Bhola District and Sessions Judge AHM Mahmudur Rahman was transferred to Rajshahi District and Sessions Judge.