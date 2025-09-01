Monday, September 01, 2025

JU orders master’s graduates to vacate dorms

According to the notice, the move is to ensure smooth Jucsu and Hall Union elections on September 11

Jahangirnagar university, June 29, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 01:52 PM
Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities have instructed students who have completed their master’s examinations to vacate residential halls.
 
The matter was confirmed to Dhaka Tribune by the university’s acting registrar, ABM Azizur Rahman, on Monday.
 
Earlier, the directive was announced in a press release issued by the university’s Public Relations Office on Friday night.
 
According to the notice, the move aims to ensure the smooth conduct of the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and Hall Union elections scheduled for September 11.
 
Students who have finished their postgraduate examinations have been asked not to stay in the dormitories from Monday until September 15.
 
The administration also urged cooperation from all concerned to implement the directive.
 
Notably, a total of 11,919 students are expected to cast their voting rights in the Jucsu and hall elections scheduled for September 11.

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)
