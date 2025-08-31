Sunday, August 31, 2025

Russian House in Dhaka hosts photo exhibition for Geographer's Day

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of schools, colleges and universities of Bangladesh

Russian House in Dhaka hosts photo exhibition for Geographers Day on Sunday, August 31. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 02:44 PM

The Russian House in Dhaka organized a special photo exhibition dedicated to Geographer’s Day.

The exhibition highlighted the breathtaking geographical landscapes of Russia, portraying the nation’s natural beauty and wildlife in all its diversity.

The exhibition presented unique photographs capturing majestic scenes, from Arctic expanses to the shores of Lake Baikal.

Visitors discovered Russia's unique natural zones and rich animal kingdom through striking visual imagery.

As part of the program, a documentary film on Russia’s natural diversity was screened, further enriching the audience’s experience.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of schools, colleges and leading universities of Bangladesh, who gained deeper insight into Russia’s natural heritage and ecological wealth.

Topics:

photo exhibitionRussian House
