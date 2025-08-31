Russian House in Dhaka hosts photo exhibition for Geographer's Day

The Russian House in Dhaka organized a special photo exhibition dedicated to Geographer’s Day.

The exhibition highlighted the breathtaking geographical landscapes of Russia, portraying the nation’s natural beauty and wildlife in all its diversity.

The exhibition presented unique photographs capturing majestic scenes, from Arctic expanses to the shores of Lake Baikal.

Visitors discovered Russia's unique natural zones and rich animal kingdom through striking visual imagery.

As part of the program, a documentary film on Russia’s natural diversity was screened, further enriching the audience’s experience.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of schools, colleges and leading universities of Bangladesh, who gained deeper insight into Russia’s natural heritage and ecological wealth.