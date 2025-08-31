Prof Yunus to meet leaders of 3 political parties on Sunday afternoon

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will hold separate meetings with the leaders of BNP, Jamaat and National Citizens Party (NCP) on Sunday to discuss the current situation and the upcoming national election.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam announced the decision at a press briefing on Saturday.

The meeting with BNP will be held at 7:30pm while that with Jamaat and NPC at 4:30pm and 6pm respectively.

Tension escalated in the country after Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur was injured in baton charge by army and police during Friday night’s clash between activists of Jatiya Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad.

Almost all political parties condemned and protested the incident.