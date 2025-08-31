Sunday, August 31, 2025

Illegal arms factory busted in Sitakunda; 4 held

The seized arms included six locally-made firearms, 35 empty cartridges, five live cartridges, one Chinese axe, 20 machetes

Representational image of handcuffs. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 11:51 AM

Army personnel have busted an arms manufacturing factory at Salimpur in Sitakunda upazila of Chittagong and arrested four suspected criminals along with arms.

Tipped off, joint force members led by Lt Col Ismail Sams Azizi, commander of Sindukchhari Zone under Guimara Region’s 20 Field Regiment Artillery, conducted the drive on Saturday night and arrested them.

The seized arms included six locally-made firearms, 35 empty cartridges, five live cartridges, one Chinese axe, 20 machetes, two walkie-talkies with a charger, a megaphone, and various other equipment used in making arms.

The detainees were Kamrul Hasan Redwan, 50, son of Fayez Ahmed of Banshkhali in Chittagong, Md Ashik, 25, son of Md Morshed of Salimpur in Sitakunda; Ruman, 45, son of Md Nurul Alam of Maheshkhali in Cox’s Bazar; and Md Amir Islam, 40, son of Joynal Abedin of Dakkhin Hatiya in Noakhali.

Later, the army handed them over to Sitakunda Model Police Station along with the seized arms and equipment.

Sitakunda Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mozibur Rahman said cases were filed against the arrestees and they were sent to jail.

Sitakunda
