Saturday, August 30, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Jatiya Party office set on fire at Bijoynagar

Several journalists covering the scene were injured during the violence

Jatiya Party office set on fire at Bijoynagar, Dhaka, Saturday, August 30, 2025. Screengrab
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 07:19 PM

Activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad set the Jatiya Party office in Dhaka’s  Bijoynagar on fire on Saturday evening.

Around 6:30pm, the group hurled brickbats at the office in front of police following a protest rally led by Faruk and Rashed Khan. Police initially tried to form a security cordon, but the activists broke through and entered the premises.

The activists also threw brickbats and other objects at police, who intervened to control the crowd and prevent further damage. Several journalists covering the scene were injured during the violence.

Police chased the group, but more activists continued to gather. To restore order, police fired blank shots in front of the office, dispersing the attackers.

clashJatiya PartyBangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad leader Nurul Haque Nur
