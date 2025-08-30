Press secretary: Judicial probe into attack on Nur

A judicial probe will be conducted into the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur and his party leaders and activists, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said on Saturday.

He disclosed the information while briefing reporters in front of the state guesthouse Jamuna in the afternoon.

The press secretary said Nur is unwell and undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, while several of his party activists were also injured.

He added that a decision has been made to conduct a judicial inquiry into the incident, to be led by a High Court judge. The terms of reference, along with whether additional members will be included, will be announced later.

The committee will investigate all aspects of the incident, including whether the Jatiya Party had any involvement in Friday’s attack, Shafiqul said.