6-member medical board formed for Nur’s treatment

The board includes the hospital director, heads of anaesthesia, casualty, ENT, neurosurgery, and ophthalmology departments

File image of Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 10:48 AM

A six-member medical board has been formed to oversee Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur's care, hospital authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Nur is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after sustaining injuries during Friday’s clashes in Bijoynagar.

Nur sustained a fractured nasal bone, injuries above the eye, and a minor hemorrhage in the brain. Doctors from five departments are now supervising his treatment under the board’s guidance.

Nur remains in a “struggling” condition, and doctors say it will take at least 48 hours to determine whether he is out of danger. The hemorrhage in his brain is expected to respond to medication.

The board includes the hospital director, heads of anaesthesia, casualty, ENT, neurosurgery, and ophthalmology departments.

Nur was injured during a second round of clashes between Gono Odhikar Parishad and Jatiya Party activists around 8:30pm on Friday, when law enforcement intervened with baton charges to disperse both sides. Nur was positioned near the Jatiya Party office at the time.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)Nurul Haque Nur
