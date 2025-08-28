Khaleda undergoes health check-up at Evercare Hospital

Former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia went to Evercare Hospital on Thursday for a health check-up.

She left her Gulshan residence around 7:40pm, said BNP Media Cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.

Khaleda underwent tests at the hospital in the capital’s Bashundhara Residential Area, accompanied by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other party leaders and activists.

The BNP chief had also undergone tests at the same hospital a few days ago. Sources said she goes for check-ups when complications arise or when doctors deem it necessary.

Khaleda Zia, despite her illness, remains the BNP' guardian figure and occasionally meets dignitaries and foreign guests.