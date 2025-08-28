DRU condemns attack on journalists

The Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Wednesday condemned the attack on its members Mosharraf Hossain Sikder (Noman Mosharraf), Kefayet Ullah Chowdhury Shakil, and several other journalists in Shahbagh.

DRU President Abu Saleh Akon and General Secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel strongly protested the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of those involved.

A case was filed at Shahbagh police station.

According to the complaint, Mosharraf Sikder and his colleague Md Shimul Hasan were attacked by a microbus (Dhaka Metro-Cha 15-4187) while crossing the road near DRU.

One of the attackers inside the vehicle hit Sikder with a stick, and Shimul was stabbed when he tried to stop the attacker.

Several people then got out of the vehicle and attacked them with sticks, kicks, and punches, creating a mob-like situation and later Police also got involved.

When nearby journalists tried to record the attack, the police reportedly also assaulted them.

The injured journalists, including Kamruzzaman Bablu, Gazi Anwar, Shaheen Hasnat, and Yasir Wardar Tanmoy, were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

DRU leaders described the attack as “shameful” and urged the authorities to bring the attackers to justice immediately.