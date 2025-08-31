Forum demands 30% women candidates in next national polls

The Forum for Women’s Political Rights demands that at least 30% of candidates in the upcoming national election be women to ensure their political rights.

The organization, formally launched after the press conference, made the demand at an event held at 11am on Sunday at the Sagar-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

The forum leaders argued that women MPs in the current reserved seats system are more answerable to their political parties than to the people. This, they said, leaves women with little space to make independent decisions or show real leadership.

The forum leaders pointed out that although women make up more than half of the country’s population, in parliament, their representation is usually only around 7%.

They said that genuine political empowerment of women is not only a basic right but also essential for ensuring the sustainability and integrity of democracy.

Dr Samina Luthfa, a professor in the department of sociology at Dhaka University, said: “In elections, each political party must nominate 33% women candidates. Political parties should ensure women’s participation within their organizations. There must also be a process to encourage women to take part in the election.”

At the press conference, the forum highlighted seven main demands--

Ensure women participate in politics in proportion to the country’s population.

Allow women to be directly elected to all 100 reserved seats in the 2026 elections.

Require every political party to nominate at least 33% women candidates, gradually increasing to 50%.

Focus the work of MPs on lawmaking and parliamentary duties, reduce corruption, and increase the role of capable women.

Provide government funding to help women cover election costs.

The Election Commission should take strong measures to prevent physical and online violence and ensure women’s safe participation.

Encourage dialogue between women’s movement leaders and political parties through a consensus commission.

The forum also suggested a clear plan for the 100 reserved women’s seats--

64 seats from 64 districts

16 extra seats from the divisional headquarters

Additional seats based on city corporations (for Dhaka South and North)

3 seats for the three districts of Chittagong Hill Tracts

6 seats for indigenous women in the plains

4 seats for Dalit women at the national level

3 seats for women with disabilities

The speakers are expected to highlight the importance of women’s participation in politics and call for greater representation of women in the upcoming election.

Organizers said that ensuring women’s fair representation in parliament is crucial for inclusive governance and strengthening democracy.