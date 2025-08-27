Minimum price of potatoes at cold storage gates set at Tk22 per kg

The government has set a minimum price of Tk22 per kg for potatoes at cold storage gates and announced a plan to purchase 50,000 tons for storage and later sale, officials said Wednesday.

The decision follows concerns that the recent market price of potatoes is not covering production costs, leaving farmers at a loss.

A review committee of four members has also been formed under the directive of the chief adviser, with the secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture as chairperson and secretaries of the Ministries of Commerce, Food, and Finance as members.

The committee has been tasked with recommending measures to ensure fair prices for potatoes during the production season and protect farmers’ interests.

Based on the committee’s recommendations, the government decided to: Set a minimum price of Tk22 per kg for potatoes at cold storage gates; Purchase 50,000 tons of potatoes under government initiative, store them in cold storage, and sell them in October-November 2025, and Provide incentives to potato farmers in the next cultivation season.

The concerned ministries have been instructed to take necessary steps to implement these measures.