Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Woman’s body recovered in Tangail

Locals says Halima visited her father’s house on Tuesday and was found hanging from a tree on Wednesday morning

File Image: Representational image of a corpse. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 27 Aug 2025, 05:27 PM

Police recovered the body of a woman hanging from a tree near a bamboo grove in Bhuapur, Tangail on Wednesday.

The body was discovered on Wednesday morning in the Bagbari area of the upazila, said Officer-in-Charge of Bhuapur Police Station A K M Rezaul Karim

The deceased was identified as Halima wife of Abdul Latif from Monohora village in Ghatail upazila.

Local sources said Halima had visited her father’s house on Tuesday to see her ailing aunt. The next morning, residents found her hanging near the bamboo grove adjacent to the house.

The body was sent for an autopsy and the victim’s family filed a case over the matter, said the OC.

“We will take appropriate legal action once the autopsy report is received,” he added.

Topics:

Dead BodyTangail
Read More

No arrest yet over attack on ATN Bangla cameraman in Tangail

Journalist assaulted in Tangail

Dismembered body found in travel bag in Tongi identified

3 killed in pickup-motorcycle collision in Tangail

20 injured in BNP factional clash in Tangail

3 Tangail BNP leaders expelled after arrest over extortion attempt

Latest News

EC gets nod to expand NID services to 4 more countries

Attorney general seeks revival of caretaker govt system

India's air force falling behind despite sky-high ambitions

Bangladesh Bank moves to privatize Nagad, invites investors

Ducsu VP candidate Jalal lands in jail in attempted murder case

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x