Woman’s body recovered in Tangail

Police recovered the body of a woman hanging from a tree near a bamboo grove in Bhuapur, Tangail on Wednesday.

The body was discovered on Wednesday morning in the Bagbari area of the upazila, said Officer-in-Charge of Bhuapur Police Station A K M Rezaul Karim

The deceased was identified as Halima wife of Abdul Latif from Monohora village in Ghatail upazila.

Local sources said Halima had visited her father’s house on Tuesday to see her ailing aunt. The next morning, residents found her hanging near the bamboo grove adjacent to the house.

The body was sent for an autopsy and the victim’s family filed a case over the matter, said the OC.

“We will take appropriate legal action once the autopsy report is received,” he added.