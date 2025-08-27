In pursuit of Europe, Bangladeshis fall victim to traffickers

In pursuit of better lives in Europe, thousands of Bangladeshis are falling prey to traffickers who lure them with promises of jobs and safe passage.

In 2023, lured by promises of a better life, Sagar and Tanzir each spent Tk4,00,000 to travel to Libya, while Al Amin had gone two and a half years earlier after paying Tk3,00,000.

Brokers had assured them of jobs in Italy but sent them to Libya instead. Upon arrival, traffickers sold them to a mafia syndicate.

Along with 80 other Bangladeshis, they were held in Tripoli, where they endured months of brutal torture.

With the support of the Bangladesh Embassy and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Sagar, Tanzir and Al Amin returned home on July 9 with 141 other stranded Bangladeshis.

Nearly 10,000 Bangladeshis cross the sea in six months

Thousands of Bangladeshis are becoming destitute as they attempt perilous sea crossings to Europe, while many go missing or perish when boats capsize in the Mediterranean.

According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), from January to June 30 this year, 9,735 Bangladeshis attempted to enter Italy via the Mediterranean.

A report on August 18 noted a 10% rise in sea-borne migration to Italy compared to last year.

IOM figures show that 718 migrants have either gone missing or died in the Central Mediterranean this year, of whom 701 drowned.

The majority of these journeys originate from the Libyan coast. IOM reports that 12% of those who perish in the Mediterranean are Bangladeshis.

Brokers exploiting dreams of Europe

Tanvir Sheikh, a trafficking survivor, described his ordeal after returning home: “In Libya, we were tied up for days and beaten with iron rods. They sent videos of the torture to our families to extort a ransom. Thinking we were dead, they abandoned us in the desert. I never thought I would live to return home.”

Similarly, Mosharraf Hossain from Sylhet spent Tk8,00,000 in hopes of reaching Italy a year ago. Instead, he was arrested, imprisoned for two months, and returned with nothing but the Tk6,000 and a small bag provided by IOM.

On August 21, 174 Bangladeshis were repatriated from Benghazi’s Ganfuda Detention Centre, all of whom recounted similar ordeals. Some had paid Tk10 lakh to Tk 14 lakh to traffickers promising passage to Italy.

Another returnee Kawser, said: “We were given little food or water in the detention centre. At times, we had to drink saline water and fell sick. We were confined to a single room without being allowed outside for an entire month.”

Research: 79% endure torture

A study by Brac last year, which examined the experiences of 557 Bangladeshis repatriated from Libya, revealed that although all were promised good jobs in Europe, none secured employment.

Instead, most were imprisoned in camps, subjected to physical abuse and ransomed.

The study found that 26 to 40-year-olds are most likely to attempt entry into Europe, with the majority aged 31–35.

Most of these migrants hail from Madaripur, Shariatpur, Faridpur, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Munshiganj, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria and Comilla.

According to the findings, 60% of families were enticed by local brokers with false job offers.

Ultimately, 89% received no employment and were exposed to multiple risks.

Of the respondents, 63% were imprisoned, 93% of those in camps and 79% subjected to torture. Additionally, 68% lost freedom of movement, 54% reported never receiving three meals a day, and 22% survived on just one meal daily.

Shariful Hasan, associate director of Brac (Migration and Youth Platform), said: “Not all districts in Bangladesh are equally involved. It is particularly concentrated in places like Shariatpur, Madaripur, Faridpur, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Noakhali, and Comilla. Our study shows that brokers lure families with false promises of good jobs in Europe. Awareness is crucial. Local traffickers must be identified, and law enforcement should take coordinated action against them.”

He added: “We need to trace financial transactions, and at the same time address the international trafficking networks operating in Libya and other regions. Stability in conflict-affected countries such as Libya, Syria, and Afghanistan is also essential. Otherwise, local populations will continue attempting to flee, and traffickers will exploit vulnerable people from Bangladesh and elsewhere. Collective international action is necessary to dismantle these syndicates.”

1,545 repatriated in seven months

Many Bangladeshis attempting the sea route to Italy were arrested in Libya and confined to detention centres.

The Bangladesh Embassy has been working closely with local authorities and IOM to secure their release and safe repatriation.

Over the past seven months, 1,545 Bangladeshi nationals have been brought back, most of them from detention centres or dire conditions.

According to embassy data, since July 2023, approximately 5,700 Bangladeshis have been repatriated from Libya. Since 2019, the total stands at 10,728.

Human trafficker arrested upon return

Among the returnees on August 21 was an active human trafficker, Sakhawat Hossain, 42, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

CID officials said Sakhawat admitted during interrogation that he was involved in human trafficking in Libya and collaborated with Bangladesh Biman traffic helper Md Shawkat Ali and several others, who are now under investigation.

Jasim Uddin Khan, special superintendent of Police (Media) at CID, confirmed that Sakhawat was long engaged in mafia-linked abductions in Libya.

He faces multiple cases under the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act at the Airport and Kishoreganj Sadar police stations.

During questioning, Sakhawat confessed to smuggling 400–500 Bangladeshis in four boats from Libya to Italy, extorting large sums of money in the process.

Superintendent Khan further said that CID’s special operations against human trafficking are ongoing.

Based on Sakhawat’s testimony, other members of the network are being identified, and legal proceedings will be expedited to bring them to justice.