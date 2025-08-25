Monday, August 25, 2025

52 including Addl IG, DIG, SP transferred

The move was part of a broader reshuffle affecting senior officers from the SP to additional IG rank

File image of Ministry of Home Affairs. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 09:04 PM

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the transfer and posting of 52 senior police officers across the country, including 18 officers holding the additional inspector general (IG) rank, deputy inspectors general (DIGs), and superintendents of police (SPs).

An official notification, issued on Monday by the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, said the transfers were effective immediately in the public interest.

The move was part of a broader reshuffle affecting senior officers from the SP to additional IG rank.

On Monday, multiple official notifications were issued detailing the transfers and postings:

  • One notification covered the transfer and posting of 14 officers.
  • Another covered 8 officers of the superintendent of police rank.
  • A separate notification ordered the transfer of 12 deputy inspectors general (DIGs).
  • Another notification transferred and posts 18 additional IG-ranked officers across various locations in the country.
  • Yet another notification covered the transfer and posting of 8 additional DIGs.

Topics:

Ministry of Home Affairs
