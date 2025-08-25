52 including Addl IG, DIG, SP transferred

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the transfer and posting of 52 senior police officers across the country, including 18 officers holding the additional inspector general (IG) rank, deputy inspectors general (DIGs), and superintendents of police (SPs).

An official notification, issued on Monday by the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, said the transfers were effective immediately in the public interest.

The move was part of a broader reshuffle affecting senior officers from the SP to additional IG rank.

On Monday, multiple official notifications were issued detailing the transfers and postings: