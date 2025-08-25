Protesters demand expulsion, arrest of BNP adviser Fazlur Rahman

A group of people staged a sit-in in front of BNP Chairperson’s adviser Fazlur Rahman’s Segunbagicha residence on Monday, demanding his expulsion from the party and arrest over what they said were his "derogatory and misleading remarks" about the July Uprising.

Under the banner of "Sadharan Chhatra-Chhatri," the protesters sat on the street in front of Fazlur Rahman’s residence in the morning and chanted slogans demanding punitive action against him.

The protest comes a day after BNP issued a show-cause notice to Fazlur Rahman over his repeated “offensive” comments on the July Uprising.

Law enforcement personnel were also deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Ramna Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Golam Faruk said some protesters are demonstrating in front of BNP leader Fazlur Rahman’s house demanding his expulsion from the party and his arrest, but police are on alert.

BNP on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to Fazlur Rahman, a member of its Chairperson’s Advisory Council, over what the party described as his "bizarre and indecent" remarks regarding the mass uprising of July-August.

He was asked to explain within 24 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.