Monday, August 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Protesters demand expulsion, arrest of BNP adviser Fazlur Rahman

BNP issued a show-cause notice to Fazlur Rahman over his 'indecent' remarks on the July-August uprising

File image of BNP chairperson’s adviser Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 04:07 PM

A group of people staged a sit-in in front of BNP Chairperson’s adviser Fazlur Rahman’s Segunbagicha residence on Monday, demanding his expulsion from the party and arrest over what they said were his "derogatory and misleading remarks" about the July Uprising.

Under the banner of "Sadharan Chhatra-Chhatri," the protesters sat on the street in front of Fazlur Rahman’s residence in the morning and chanted slogans demanding punitive action against him.

The protest comes a day after BNP issued a show-cause notice to Fazlur Rahman over his repeated “offensive” comments on the July Uprising.

Law enforcement personnel were also deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Ramna Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Golam Faruk said some protesters are demonstrating in front of BNP leader Fazlur Rahman’s house demanding his expulsion from the party and his arrest, but police are on alert.

BNP on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to Fazlur Rahman, a member of its Chairperson’s Advisory Council, over what the party described as his "bizarre and indecent" remarks regarding the mass uprising of July-August.

He was asked to explain within 24 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

Topics:

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
Read More

Moyeen Khan: BNP won’t allow undemocratic system in Bangladesh

Ataullah demands Rumeen Farhana held accountable for violence at EC

Khasru: BNP pledges commission to ensure fair journalism

Mirza Abbas warns of ‘minus-two formula’ targeting BNP

Fakhrul: BNP will stand by families of disappeared until justice

Adviser Mahfuj’s father elected BNP union leader in Lakshmipur

Latest News

Electoral training for Ansar, VDP members begins in districts, upazilas

3 more die of dengue, 412 hospitalized

Covered van driver stabbed dead on Dhaka–Aricha highway

RAK Ceramics inaugurates factory outlet in Chittagong

BRACNet to deliver digital connectivity across public universities under WB-funded project

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x