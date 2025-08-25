Monday, August 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Home Adviser: GMP commissioner will be served show cause notice

Nazmul Karim Khan to be served notice for closing the Dhaka-Gazipur flyover lane

File image of Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 02:23 PM

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday said Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Commissioner Nazmul Karim Khan will be served a show cause notice asking the cause of closing the Dhaka-Gazipur lane of the flyover during his arrival and departure from Gazipur.

"We have discussed the issue. The GMP commissioner will be served a show cause notice in this connection," he said while replying to a question.

He was speaking to journalists after coming out of a meeting of the Core Committee on law and order at the Home Ministry in Bangladesh Secretariat here Monday.

The closure of Dhaka-Gazipur lane of the flyover has caused inconvenience to various classes of people, including office workers traveling between Gazipur and Dhaka.

Topics:

Home MinistryLt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
Read More

Home adviser announces bounty for recovery of looted firearms

Jahangir: All weapons to be recovered before election

Jahangir: Steps underway to check arms smuggling

Home adviser: Preparations underway for upcoming national election

'15,851 cops, 4,469 BGB men recruited last year'

Adviser Jahangir: Election must be held in Feb

Latest News

Bagerhat leaders demand EC restore four constituencies

Nahid: NCP will not participate in polls without reforms

Worker dies falling off high-rise in Dhaka

Three killed in truck-easybike collision in Khulna

Home adviser announces bounty for recovery of looted firearms

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x