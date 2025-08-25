Home Adviser: GMP commissioner will be served show cause notice

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday said Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Commissioner Nazmul Karim Khan will be served a show cause notice asking the cause of closing the Dhaka-Gazipur lane of the flyover during his arrival and departure from Gazipur.

"We have discussed the issue. The GMP commissioner will be served a show cause notice in this connection," he said while replying to a question.

He was speaking to journalists after coming out of a meeting of the Core Committee on law and order at the Home Ministry in Bangladesh Secretariat here Monday.

The closure of Dhaka-Gazipur lane of the flyover has caused inconvenience to various classes of people, including office workers traveling between Gazipur and Dhaka.