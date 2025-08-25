Monday, August 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Home adviser announces bounty for recovery of looted firearms

According to the police report, 5,750 firearms and 651,609 rounds were looted after the Awami League fell in the July uprising

File image of Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 01:35 PM

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has announced bounty for providing information leading to the recovery of the looted firearms after August 5 last year, aimed at recovering all the looted firearms prior to the 13th parliamentary election slated for February next. 

"We're announcing Tk5 lakh for information to help recover one LMG and Tk1.5 lakh for one SMG," he said.

He announced on Monday after coming out of the core committee meeting on law and order at the Home Ministry in Bangladesh Secretariat here. 

The adviser also said that one will get Tk50,000 for helping recover one pistol and Tk50,000 for one shotgun. 

Tk500 will be given to help recover one looted bullet, he added. 

According to the information of the Police Headquarters, as many as 5,750 firearms and 651,609 rounds of ammunition were looted from various police stations, outposts, and other installations after the fall of the Awami League government in the July Mass Uprising.

The seized arms, ammunition included rifles, submachine guns (SMGs), light machine guns (LMGs), pistols, shotguns, gas guns, tear gas launchers, tear gas shells, tear gas sprays, sound grenades, and bullets.

A nationwide joint operation to recover the looted firearms and ammunition began on September 4 last year.

The adviser earlier said that approximately 700 firearms are still missing. 

Topics:

Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
Read More

Home Adviser: GMP commissioner will be served show cause notice

Jahangir: All weapons to be recovered before election

Jahangir: Steps underway to check arms smuggling

Home adviser: Preparations underway for upcoming national election

'15,851 cops, 4,469 BGB men recruited last year'

Adviser Jahangir: Election must be held in Feb

Latest News

Bagerhat leaders demand EC restore four constituencies

Home Adviser: GMP commissioner will be served show cause notice

Nahid: NCP will not participate in polls without reforms

Worker dies falling off high-rise in Dhaka

Three killed in truck-easybike collision in Khulna

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x