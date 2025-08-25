Home adviser announces bounty for recovery of looted firearms

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has announced bounty for providing information leading to the recovery of the looted firearms after August 5 last year, aimed at recovering all the looted firearms prior to the 13th parliamentary election slated for February next.

"We're announcing Tk5 lakh for information to help recover one LMG and Tk1.5 lakh for one SMG," he said.

He announced on Monday after coming out of the core committee meeting on law and order at the Home Ministry in Bangladesh Secretariat here.

The adviser also said that one will get Tk50,000 for helping recover one pistol and Tk50,000 for one shotgun.

Tk500 will be given to help recover one looted bullet, he added.

According to the information of the Police Headquarters, as many as 5,750 firearms and 651,609 rounds of ammunition were looted from various police stations, outposts, and other installations after the fall of the Awami League government in the July Mass Uprising.

The seized arms, ammunition included rifles, submachine guns (SMGs), light machine guns (LMGs), pistols, shotguns, gas guns, tear gas launchers, tear gas shells, tear gas sprays, sound grenades, and bullets.

A nationwide joint operation to recover the looted firearms and ammunition began on September 4 last year.

The adviser earlier said that approximately 700 firearms are still missing.