Milestone teacher Nishi returns home after treatment

Nishi Akter, a teacher of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, who was burnt in a plane crash incident and had been undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, has recovered and returned home.

She went home on Sunday afternoon. So far, 15 patients have been discharged, said the hospital’s Joint Director, Dr Md Maruful Islam.

At present, 21 patients are undergoing treatment. Among them, the condition of three remains critical. The rest are expected to be discharged soon, Dr Maruful Islam added.

He said this at a press conference held in the afternoon to brief about Nishi Akter’s release and the condition of the patients under treatment at the Burn Institute, reports Bangla Tribune.

Dr Md Maruful Islam said that teacher Nishi had been taken to the operating theatre 21 times and had to undergo five surgeries on different parts of her body.

The joint director of the burn institute said that a total of 57 patients had been admitted there. Among them, 20 students could not be saved and 22 were under treatment. After Nishi Akter’s discharge, 21 patients remain, all of whom are children. So far, 15 patients have recovered and returned home.

Answering a question, he said none of the children are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, some are in a vulnerable condition and might need to be shifted to the ICU at any moment. They are currently being treated at the High Dependency Unit (HDU) and Post-Operative Care.

He said that after 34 days of treatment, Nishi Akter is returning home. Those who were discharged earlier recovered without any operations. But this patient required surgery. Most of the patients still under treatment also require or will require surgeries like Nishi.

Dr Maruful Islam said that no burn patient is considered risk-free until discharge.

Informing that 21 patients are still under treatment at the burn institute, he said that the condition of two to three of them is risky. Their condition improves at times and deteriorates at other times. This is how their condition is fluctuating. The rest are stable and out of danger.

Thanking the dedication and sacrifice of doctors from various departments involved in treating these patients, Dr Maruful Islam said that the treatment of burn patients requires the involvement of specialists from different fields. This treatment cannot be done single-handedly. Often, the main caregivers of these patients remain unseen. The real strength of the treatment stays behind the scenes. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors and health workers involved in this treatment, including assistant professors, associate professors, professors, registrars, and assistant registrars, who are the unsung heroes working behind the scenes.

Earlier on July 21, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet lost control and crashed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara.