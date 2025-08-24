Azaz: DNCC to fine for illegal postering in city

Administrator of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mohammad Azaz on Sunday said that anybody found putting or hanging posters indiscriminately, destroying the beauty of the city would be fined at commercial rate.

“No one will be allowed to poster indiscriminately in the city except the areas to be designated by the corporation,” he said.

The NDCC administrator said this while inaugurating the setting up of new billboard at Agargaon Taltola bus stand here Sunday.

He inaugurated 10 new billboards and 15 existing boards after necessary renovation.

More billboards would be set up in all wards, important intersections, educational institutions and cultural centres phase by phase, he said.

DNCC has already fixed specific places for hanging posters for protecting the beauty of the city and the betterment of the citizens, he added.

Any sort of commercial and political posters could be hung or pest on the billboards without any fees, he said adding that citizens’ cooperation in this regard is very crucial.

Among others, Chief Engineer of the DNCC Brigadier General Moin Uddin was present.