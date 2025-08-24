Sunday, August 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Azaz: DNCC to fine for illegal postering in city

Administrator Azaz said DNCC has set specific spots for posters to protect the city's beauty

Administrator of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mohammad Azaz spoke at Agargaon Taltola bus stand on August 24, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 09:17 PM

Administrator of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mohammad Azaz on Sunday said that anybody found putting or hanging posters indiscriminately, destroying the beauty of the city would be fined at commercial rate.

“No one will be allowed to poster indiscriminately in the city except the areas to be designated by the corporation,” he said.

The NDCC administrator said this while inaugurating the setting up of new billboard at Agargaon Taltola bus stand here Sunday.

He inaugurated 10 new billboards and 15 existing boards after necessary renovation.

More billboards would be set up in all wards, important intersections, educational institutions and cultural centres phase by phase, he said.

DNCC has already fixed specific places for hanging posters for protecting the beauty of the city and the betterment of the citizens, he added.

Any sort of commercial and political posters could be hung or pest on the billboards without any fees, he said adding that citizens’ cooperation in this regard is very crucial.

Among others, Chief Engineer of the DNCC Brigadier General Moin Uddin was present.

Topics:

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC)
Read More

Billboards under the metro rail trigger public outcry

Dengue: One more death reported in 24hrs

Encroachment, neglect turn Dhaka’s commuter shelters into a nightmare for pedestrians

234 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

DNCC removes 20,889 tonnes of sacrificial waste in three days

DNCC: Late-night sacrifices caused fresh waste buildup

Latest News

Tarek, Sharifa: New winners in 200m sprints

Ataullah demands Rumin Farhana held accountable for violence at EC

‘The Way’ celebrates youth innovation at Brac University

How Estonians are managing the threat of a Russian invasion

26 parties submit opinions after reviewing July Charter

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x