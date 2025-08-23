NCP for Constituent Assembly polls to draft new constitution

National Citizens’ Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain on Saturday said a new constitution must be drafted through Constituent Assembly elections to ensure sustainable implementation of the July Charter.

“The way the commitments of the July Charter are being spoken about, it is clear that attempts are being made to leave implementation to the next government. We think that will not be sustainable,” he told a press conference at the party’s temporary office in Banglamotor.

Akhtar objected to the Consensus Commission promoting the draft as the “July National Charter,” saying it weakens the people’s contribution to the July movement. “Above all, the matter of how the July Charter will be implemented is still unclear,” he said.

He noted that issues such as governance principles, constitutional amendment, an upper chamber, women’s representation, presidential powers, emergency declaration, parliamentary committees, and judicial appointments are “directly related with the constitution.”

The NCP leader said High Court benches will also be set up in divisional cities, but to make such changes sustainable “the constitution has to be written anew.”

“Those elected through Constituent Assembly elections will prepare the text. We see 60 to 70 or more changes would be required in the current constitution — equal to rewriting it,” he said.

Calling for unity among political parties and civil society, Akhtar added: “To truly implement the July Charter and to ensure Bangladesh never again goes towards fascism, everyone must unite so that the elements of Hasina’s left-behind constitution never return.”

The press conference was conducted by NCP Joint Member Secretary (Media) Mushfiq Us Saleheen, with Joint Convenor Javed Rasin and leaders Saeed Mostafiz and Zainal Abedin Shishir also present.