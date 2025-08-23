Moon sighting committee to meet on Sunday to set Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi date

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held on Sunday to determine the sighting of the moon for the holy month of Rabiul Awwal and to fix the date of the holy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain is expected to chair the meeting, to be held at 6:30pm (after Maghrib prayer) at the meeting room of the Islamic Foundation at Baitul Mukarram, said a press release.

If the moon for the holy month of Rabiul Awwal is sighted anywhere in the country, people are requested to inform the authorities by calling the following telephone numbers: 02-223381725, 02-41050912, 02-41050916, and 02-41050917, or by faxing to 02-223383397 and 02-9555951.

People may also contact the Deputy Commissioner or Upazila Nirbahi Officer of the concerned district.