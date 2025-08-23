Saturday, August 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Moon sighting committee to meet on Sunday to set Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi date

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain is expected to chair the meeting, to be held at 6:30pm 

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 12:53 PM

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held on Sunday to determine the sighting of the moon for the holy month of Rabiul Awwal and to fix the date of the holy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain is expected to chair the meeting, to be held at 6:30pm (after Maghrib prayer) at the meeting room of the Islamic Foundation at Baitul Mukarram, said a press release.

If the moon for the holy month of Rabiul Awwal is sighted anywhere in the country, people are requested to inform the authorities by calling the following telephone numbers: 02-223381725, 02-41050912, 02-41050916, and 02-41050917, or by faxing to 02-223383397 and 02-9555951.

People may also contact the Deputy Commissioner or Upazila Nirbahi Officer of the concerned district.

Topics:

Moon-Sighting Committee
Read More

Khalid avoids engaging in Eid celebration controversy with Saudi Arabia

Shab-e-Barat to be observed on February 14

National Moon Sighting Committee to meet Tuesday

Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on June 29

Eid-ul-Azha: Moon-sighting panel to convene Monday

National Moon sighting committee to meet on Saturday

Latest News

Youth injured in transformer blast dies in Dhaka 

Shifting regional dynamics: Islamabad reaches out to Dhaka extensively

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely

Death toll from Milestone School plane crash rises to 36

Dhaka-bound train derails near airport station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x