Youth injured in transformer blast dies in Dhaka 

A 28-year-old man, who sustained burn injuries following a transformer blast in Gendaria in Dhaka, died at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mezbah Uddin, son of Moslem Uddin of the area.

Dr Sultan Mahmud Shikdar, resident surgeon of the burn institute, said Mezbah received 100% burn injuries during the explosion.

Earlier, three of a family suffered burns when the transformer exploded on Haricharan Road in the dead of night.

Moslem Uddin, 65, and his wife Salma Begum, 50 are now undergoing treatment at the hospital with 90% and 55% burn injuries, respectively, said Dr Sultan.