Nur: Despite differences, parties must be united on question of AL

Nur said people-centric politics must reclaim its place, and everyone must remain united in the national interest

File image of Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 09:35 AM

The last elected Ducsu VP, as well as president of Gono Odhikar Parishad, Nurul Haque Nur, on Friday said that the influence of money in elections must end, allowing politics to start serving the people again.

"Politics must be for the people and so the old corrupt politics will no longer continue in this country," he said, while addressing a grand rally organised by the Gono Odhikar Parishad (GOP) in Jashore's Town Hall ground.

Nur said people-centric politics must reclaim its place, and everyone must remain united in the national interest.

He conceded that political parties may have differences of opinion but stressed unity on key national issues. As an example, he referred to the deposed Awami League.

“There can be disagreements among parties, but we must all unite on the issue of the Awami League,” Nur said.

Nur expressed disappointment over the failure to reach consensus on the post-AL reform agenda, particularly the delay in finalising the July Charter.

“The views of all the parties were not reflected in the reform," Nur said, before adding: "A new system cannot emerge from the existing old one.”

The rally was presided over by District Gono Odhikar Parishad President ABM Ashikur Rahman.

General Secretary Rashed Khan was the main speaker, while Spokesperson and Senior Vice President Faruk Hasan, Senior Joint General Secretary Hasan Al Mamun, and Khulna Divisional Organising Secretary Ashiq Iqbal attended as special guests.

Finance Secretary Rashidur Rahman Newton moderated the programme.

Topics:

Nurul Haque Nur
