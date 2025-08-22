ATM Azaharul Islam: Jamaat-e-Islami to build a happy, prosperous society

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Executive Council Member ATM Azharul Islam has said his party will build a happy and prosperous society by establishing the law of Allah and the rule of honest people".

The responsible people of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami at all levels should work with honesty and devotion with patriotism to build a society free from terrorism and extortion," he said.

Azharul Islam, also a former Secretary General of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, said this while speaking as the chief guest at a rally of the party's responsible leaders held at a local high school auditorium in Badarganj upazila of Rangpur on Friday afternoon.

The rally was presided over by Badarganj Upazila Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Maulana Kamruzzaman Kabir.

Badarganj Upazila Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Shah Mohammad Rostam Ali, local leaders Kazi Maulana Abdul Mabud, Maulana Abdur Razzak Sarkar, Maulana Masud Hasan Rana, Municipal Ameer Maulana Mahfuzar Rahman, Upazila Secretary Maulana Minhajul Islam, among others, spoke.



ATM Azharul Islam said that people are the best blessing of Allah's creation. This blessing should be used for the welfare of society and the nation.



Expressing his gratitude to Allah Almighty at the rally, he said that the previous fascist Awami League regime had banned Jamaat-e-Islami. They themselves have been banned and hated by the countrymen.



"They (Awami League) were in power by indiscriminately killing, abducting and torturing many scholars, youth, women and children of the country. They fled the country because Allah crushed their pride," he said.



He said everyone must work together to vote for Islamic forces in the next election to establish peace and justice in the country and society.



ATM Azaharul Islam had earlier addressed the Muslims before Friday prayers at the local Baitul Mamur Jame Mosque in the Baluavata area of Badarganj municipal town.



Addressing them, he said that peace will return to society only if the Quran is followed inside and outside the mosque. Just as we follow the Holy Quran inside the mosque.

"Similarly, if we do good deeds in the family, society, and the state, peace will be established in society," he said.