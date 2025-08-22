Bhashani Bridge left in darkness as lamp wires stolen a day after opening

Just one day after the inauguration of the much-anticipated Mawlana Bhashani Bridge over the Teesta River, connecting Haripur and Chilmarie in Gaibandha, the bridge’s lamp post wires were stolen, leaving it completely dark.

The incident has significantly increased the risk of accidents for both vehicles and pedestrians.

On Friday morning, Uzzal Chowdhury, Executive Engineer of Gaibandha LGED, confirmed the incident to media.

He said authorities became aware of the theft last night. “Sometime after the inauguration, miscreants stole the bridge’s electrical wires. We will identify the culprits and take strict legal action,” he added.

Work has already begun to restore electricity as quickly as possible. Authorities are also considering round-the-clock police security to prevent further incidents.

The 1,490-meter-long Mawlana Bhashani Bridge opened to traffic on Wednesday, reports BSS.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain formally inaugurated the bridge constructed over the Teesta River on the Panchpir Bazar–Chilmari Upazila Sadar road.

LGED constructed the bridge with 1,490 metres in length and 9.60 metres in width at a cost of Tk925 crore, jointly funded by the government of Bangladesh (GoB), the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), and the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID). The bridge features 155 girders.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation constructed the bridge as the prime contractor.

Officials said the newly constructed bridge will significantly improve connectivity between Sundarganj upazila in Gaibandha and Chilmari upazila in Kurigram. This enhanced linkage will reduce travel time and costs, fostering industrial and agricultural production as well as the establishment of small and medium enterprises.

Additionally, with better connectivity and a stronger road network across both banks of the river, the region’s education system is expected to expand and improve.