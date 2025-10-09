Thursday, October 09, 2025

500 bhori gold looted from Mouchak jewelry shop

CCTV footage shows two members of the gang, wearing burqas, cutting the lock of the shop before making off with the gold ornaments

Screengrab from CCTV footage.
Update : 09 Oct 2025, 02:23 PM

Robbers have reportedly looted around 500 bhoris of gold from a jewelry shop at Fortune Shopping Mall in the Mouchak area of the capital.

The robbery took place between 3am and 4am on Thursday night at "Shampa Jewellers" on the mall’s second floor, said police and the shop owner.

Assistant Commissioner of DMP (Ramna Zone)  Mazharul Islam said CCTV footage has been collected and police are investigating the matter.

CCTV footage shows two members of the gang, wearing burqas, cutting the lock of the shop before making off with the gold ornaments.

Owner of the shop Achinta Kumar Biswas claimed that around 400 bhoris of displayed ornaments, 100 bhoris of mortgaged gold and Tk40,000 in cash were looted.

“I closed the shop around 9pm as usual. In the morning around 6:30am, the mall’s security guard informed me about the robbery. When I arrived, everything was gone,” he said.

It could not yet be confirmed whether the claimed amount of gold was actually looted.

