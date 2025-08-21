EC begins action plan discussions for 13th parliamentary polls

Ahead of the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election, the Election Commission (EC) sat for a meeting on Thursday to discuss various election action plans.

The meeting began at 2:30pm at the Election Building in Agargaon, Dhaka, with four Election Commissioners and officials from the EC Secretariat. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin and EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, currently in Japan, were absent.

Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah told reporters, “We have started the meeting regarding the action plan. Since there are many issues, it may not be possible to finish on Thursday. In that case, we may have to wait until Sunday–Monday.” He added that after discussions, the progress would be reported to the CEC, who would then give the final decision.

Earlier, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus announced that the 13th parliamentary polls would be held in the first half of February next year, before Ramadan, and sent a related letter to the EC. The CEC has also said that the election schedule will be declared about two months before voting day—likely in the first half of December.

The EC, led by CEC Nasir Uddin and comprising Commissioners Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Tahmida Ahmad, Md Anwarul Islam Sarkar, and Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah, took office in November 2024 following a mass uprising and change of power.

Alongside electoral reforms, the National Consensus Commission is also working on broader initiatives. Earlier this year, the EC updated the voter list, bringing the number of registered voters to over 123.7 million. Other parts of the action plan are progressing in phases.