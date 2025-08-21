Thursday, August 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Rain likely across Bangladesh

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country

File image of rain. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 12:20 PM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Wednesday recorded 35°C in Nikli of Kishoreganj, while Thursday's minimum temperature was 24.8°C in Nikli.

The sun sets at 6:27pm on Thursday and rises at 5:37am on Friday in the capital.

Rainfall
