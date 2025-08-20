EC allows voter registration for expats using expired passports

The Election Commission (EC) has retained the provision for submitting either valid or expired Bangladeshi passports or foreign passports as part of the documents required for voter registration of Bangladeshi expatriates.

The EC also said that a certificate, completed in the designated format and signed by three Bangladeshi NID holders residing in the respective foreign country, confirming the applicant’s Bangladeshi citizenship, will be considered valid.

To facilitate the process, a letter signed by Khan Abi Shahanur Khan, director (Registration and Expatriates) of the Election Commission’s NID Wing, was dispatched on Wednesday to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as to ambassadors and high commissioners.

The circular, titled “Voter Registration and National ID Issuance for Bangladeshi Expatriates,” outlined the required documentation. Applicants must submit the online filled application form-2 (Ka).

For the 56 upazilas and thanas in Chittagong Division designated as “Special Area” by the Election Commission, applicants under Category C must submit a “Special Information Form” containing additional details.

The documents will also include a copy of a valid or expired Bangladeshi passport, foreign passport, or attestation certificate by three Bangladeshi NID holders residing in the relevant country in the designated form. A copy of a Bangladeshi birth certificate, one passport-size colour photograph, and a copy of parents’ NID, online Bangladeshi birth certificate, Bangladeshi death certificate (if deceased), passport copy, succession certificate, citizenship certificate as a resident of Bangladesh, or dual citizenship certificate (if applicable) must also be submitted.

Additionally, applicants should submit copies of educational certificates (JSC, SSC, HSC or equivalent, if applicable), driving license or TIN (if applicable), Nikahnama (marriage certificate) and spouse’s NID (if applicable), the applicant’s citizenship certificate issued by councillor, chairman, mayor, CEO or administrator (if applicable), and a copy of a utility bill with address or holding tax receipt (if applicable).

Documents marked with an asterisk must be submitted at the registration centre. Other necessary documents may also be submitted at the registration centre. If that is not possible, a representative of the applicant residing in Bangladesh may submit the documents to the investigating officer or registration officer of the concerned upazila or thana.

Based on the information provided in Form-2 Ka, designated for expatriates, an on-site investigation report by the concerned upazila or thana election officer of the relevant voter area will be mandatory.

All concerned have been asked to take necessary actions in accordance with this circular.